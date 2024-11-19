In an expected move, both right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander rejected qualifying offers from the Orioles in favor of testing the open market for long-term deals, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner.

One of the sources said right-hander Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds was the lone player to accept a qualifying offer.

The qualifying offers, worth $21.05 million for one year, are frequently turned down by the league’s best players. It behooved the Orioles to offer Santander and Burnes those contracts, however, because of the draft compensation that comes, should either or both players sign for another team.

Anthony Santander hits the Orioles’ first home run of the season and celebrates with Austin Hays. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

By declining the qualifying offer, Burnes and Santander don’t close the door on a return to Baltimore. The Orioles are still expected to be players for high-end pitchers such as Burnes, even though his contract could be worth well over $200 million.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Burnes is one of the top free agent starting pitchers this winter, and despite missing out as a finalist for the Cy Young Award, he performed at a level warranting mass interest for much of the season. He finished with a 2.92 ERA across 194 1/3 innings, never missing a start in his first — and perhaps lone — season in Baltimore.

Last week, general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles have already “engaged” in conversations that involve “high-end free agent deals over many years.” He credited the new ownership group, led by David Rubenstein, for supporting the venture, but said “that doesn’t mean that we are going to spend money indiscriminately this offseason, come hell or high water.”

“We’re trying to keep a healthy franchise for a really long time,” Elias said. “But I think if you’re running a team optimally, which is a word I’ve been focused on, you certainly want to keep the whole menu of player acquisition open.”

Santander became a first-time Silver Slugger this season after he clubbed 44 home runs. The switch hitter made up for a low on-base percentage (.308) by posting an .814 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 102 RBIs.

With news that the Orioles plan to move the left-field wall at Camden Yards closer to the plate, there could be even more potential for a right-handed slugger to produce. That might not be Santander, however, despite Baltimore being home to his rise from a Rule 5 pick to an All-Star.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Should Burnes and Santander depart — and sign deals worth more than $50 million — the Orioles would receive draft picks between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.

Baltimore has profited from draft pick compensation before. After Gunnar Henderson won the American League Rookie of the Year Award last year, the Orioles turned their extra draft pick into Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall.