Mike Elias had already built a strong foundation in Baltimore. But his trade for 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes has the potential to blow the roof off the place.

Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck talk about the trade that brought Burnes to the Orioles, then discuss how new the team’s new ownership group could impact the roster in the near future.

Tune in live at 1 p.m.