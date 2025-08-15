Ty Cowser was in the tunnel beneath Globe Life Field with other family members, waiting for his brother, Colton, to finish changing and join them after a game in Arlington, Texas. But it was Corbin Martin — Ty’s longtime friend from Cypress Ranch High School — who walked out first, and it suddenly struck the elder Cowser boy.

His brother and his friend? They really are sharing a major league field together.

“I’m kind of becoming an old head. How fast time flies, too. It feels like yesterday I was playing high school baseball and he was still trying to figure out what his first name was.” Orioles pitcher Corbin Martin on outfielder Colton Cowser

“That dynamic I just couldn’t picture, because Colton was always a kid and Corbin is my age,” Ty said. Soon Colton exited the clubhouse and began chatting with Martin, and for that moment, at least, “they were like the same age,” teammates on the Orioles.

“It was a weird thing to see,” Ty said, “because Corbin was always old and Colton was always the kid.”

As the years have flown past, the two Houston natives have followed vastly different paths to the same place. And when they head to face the Astros on Friday — although Colton Cowser remains on the concussion injured list and his return date is unclear — they will once more be in their hometown.

But to think back on how they once were? This is all a surprise.

“We always looked at him [Colton] like the little man hanging around, you know?” Martin said. “It’s just funny to see how, throughout the years, not once has he changed. I’ve always respected that about him.”

Martin will turn 30 this winter. He and his wife have two children and another on the way. He feels closer with Colton’s father, Dale, his former vice principal at Cypress Ranch, than Colton in some ways — Martin lives only half a mile from the Cowsers, and he and Dale talk on the phone frequently. And, when the Orioles claimed Martin off waivers last season, the first text he received was from Dale: “You’re gonna love it here!” it read.

Colton, meanwhile, is a 25-year-old regular in the Orioles outfield when he’s healthy. The full beard can take Martin off guard as he pictures the middle school-aged Colton he met when he became friends with Ty.

“I’m kind of becoming an old head,” Martin said. “How fast time flies, too. It feels like yesterday I was playing high school baseball and he was still trying to figure out what his first name was.”

It’s fitting, though, for Dale to be at Daikin Park this weekend to watch Martin play. Throughout Martin’s and Ty’s time at Cypress Ranch, a vice principal needed to be on duty at after-school events. Dale took those shifts — he wanted to watch ball, anyway — so he’s seen just about every twist and turn of Martin’s career.

Ty and Martin played football together, with Ty on the offensive line and Martin as the quarterback or a wide receiver.

“On the football field, he was a freak. He was fast; he was long,” Ty said of Martin. But football took its toll on Martin, who thought he “was 220 playing, but I was realistically 150 pounds getting beat up.” He gave up the sport entering his senior year and focused on baseball.

Ty was with him there, too, serving as the student manager, keeping stats and hanging out with his friends. And sometimes, between innings, there would be young Colton, running out to help warm up a fielder by playing catch.

From there, the relationship between the Cowsers and Martin blossomed. During the school day, Martin would wander into Dale’s office and plop down. They’d talk about life, baseball, football, “anything in general,” Martin said.

Colton Cowser is on the concussion list as the Orioles prepare to visit his hometown to play the Houston Astros this weekend. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“He always seemed like he always had the right things to say,” Martin said, and he still does. Dale was invited to Martin’s wedding years later, after the player was selected by the Astros in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Texas A&M. “He helped me quite a bit in high school as well. Playing sports, trying to do that and going to school at the same time, he kept me out of trouble.”

Martin regarded Dale so fondly he dressed up as the vice principal during a school theme day.

“Picture a stereotypical white man with khakis and a collared shirt tucked in, and you have the look down,” Ty said. “That’s what it was. Probably a walkie-talkie on the hip at all times. My dad was pretty personable with those guys. I would say Colton gets his personality from my dad, so picture that in an adult form around a bunch of students.”

From Dale’s perspective, Martin is “just one of those guys I admire.” The talent was there, sure, but it’s more than that. It’s Martin’s commitment to the game, even when the game didn’t love him back.

Martin debuted as a 23-year-old. Later that season, he was the centerpiece prospect in a trade that sent Zack Greinke to Houston. But injuries derailed some of the progress he made, forcing him into elbow and shoulder surgeries. And last year the Arizona Diamondbacks cut bait — Martin was designated for assignment, continuing a run of uncertainty.

But, after the Orioles’ trade-deadline sell-off that included the departures of four relief pitchers, Martin has earned a run in the majors once more.

He recorded his first save July 29, striking out Bo Bichette to strand two runners on base. Although his return has featured low moments — such as six runs allowed in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this month — he can say he made it back. That was never a guarantee for a player saddled with injuries.

“To see him go through the grind of maybe stepping away, then stepping back, getting picked up by the Os, and making it back up — it’s cool to see Colton and Corbin playing together, but I was honestly just so happy for Corbin,” Ty said. “He’s getting another chance to be up here. He’s truly a really good guy.”

As Martin worked through the minor leagues, he’d hear from the agent he shares with Colton about Cowser’s progress as a high schooler and, eventually, as a breakout star for Sam Houston State. The growth spurt Colton underwent in high school soon melded with coordination.

“He was so overlooked by the bigger schools,” Martin said. “He ended up going to Sam, and I think, for him, that was a chip on his shoulder. Like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna show you how good I am.’ And he did.”

Colton became the Orioles’ selection in the first round of the 2021 draft, taken fifth overall. He shot through the minors and debuted at 23, just like Martin. Although he has had a broken thumb and concussion this year, Colton remains firmly in Baltimore’s plans for this season and beyond.

During spring training, Ty would occasionally ask his brother if he saw Martin around the clubhouse. He just couldn’t really picture that arrangement — two people so close to him yet separated by four or so years.

When he finally saw them chatting in the bowels of Globe Life Field in Texas, it really sank in. His friend and his brother. They’ve made it, together.

“Every kid’s dream is to make it to the big leagues, you know?” Martin said. “Some get to say they do. Some don’t. And the fact, being from the same area and making it to the same team? The odds of that are slim to none.”