Despite putting up strong first-half numbers, Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel was not added to the American League’s All-Star roster. But the 36-year-old is just happy for the players who made the team.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Kimbrel joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss his unwavering confidence (0:55), what he’s learned from Baltimore’s young guys (2:05), his time with the Phillies (5:45), his ever-growing list of accomplishments (8:40), whether he was snubbed from the All-Star Game (15:03), changing organizations and cities frequently (18:07), reinventing himself (19:57) and dealing with managers (29:43).

Then, Orioles beat writer Danielle Allentuck hops on to talk about the team’s All-Stars (31:55), Heston Kjerstad’s impressive start (39:20) and the upcoming trade deadline (40:39). Finally, Adam and Jerry answer a question about putting microphones on players during game broadcasts (45:39).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.