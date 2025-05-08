MINNEAPOLIS — In quick succession, Danny Coulombe set the top of Baltimore’s lineup down in order Tuesday night. The left-handed reliever struck out Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson, then retired Adley Rutschman by forcing a ground ball.

The next night, Coulombe entered in a one-run game with runners on the corners. He struck out Mullins again to end the threat.

The Orioles have watched Coulombe do that against the heart of opposing lineups long enough to know what the southpaw is capable of, but being on the other side of it? That’s more difficult, especially knowing Coulombe could’ve remained in Baltimore over the winter.

General manager Mike Elias declined to pick up the $4 million club option in Coulombe’s contract. Although Elias said at the general managers meetings in November that Baltimore would remain in touch, Coulombe signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Since signing as a free agent, Coulombe has been faultless. He has extended his scoreless-inning run this season to 14 1/3 innings. As a result, there is good reason to second-guess the decision to bid Coulombe adieu.

Coulombe is mainly looking ahead to his next appearance, his next chance to impress. But, when asked about the Orioles’ decision not to exercise his contract option, the 35-year-old said, “we were a little bit surprised.”

“But, you know, everything happens for a reason,” Coulombe added, “and I’m happy where I’m at today.”

He has good reason to be happy, considering his performances this year. In 16 games, Coulombe has walked one batter and struck out 15. He’s yet to give up a run — a streak that extends 24 1/3 innings, back to last year in Baltimore. His WHIP is a minuscule 0.49.

At the general managers meetings, Elias told MLB.com that option decisions come down to “price point on a salary, and you’re looking at putting together a budget and a plan for the offseason that encompasses the entirety of your roster.”

When Coulombe heard from Elias the Orioles weren’t exercising his option, the pitcher said Elias “told me it was a tough decision and we mulled over this one for a long time.”

In public, Elias commended the impact Coulombe had in Baltimore and said “we’re going to want to continue talking to him throughout the free agency, as long as that lasts.” But Coulombe received a one-year, $3 million deal from Minnesota, a club with which he pitched from 2020 to 2022.

Danny Coulombe posted a 2.56 ERA in 94 appearances over two seasons with the Orioles.

The familiarity aspect was a draw. Coulombe’s family already knew and liked Minneapolis.

“When they came calling,” Coulombe said, “I was pretty excited about it.”

The Orioles, though, are feeling the loss.

When asked about Coulombe, manager Brandon Hyde lauded the clubhouse presence the reliever brought each day before detailing the strong performances on the mound.

“Danny got some of the biggest outs for us those couple years,” Hyde said. “Just pitched with a ton of guts, and he doesn’t have the flashiest stuff or the highest spin rate, but he does have the ability to get guys out with multiple pitches.”

Coulombe fondly remembers one of his early appearances for the Orioles in 2023. He joined shortly before opening day in a cash-considerations trade with the Twins, and he quickly became a high-leverage arm.

As Coulombe warmed up in the eighth inning of a tight game against the Boston Red Sox, he remembers thinking, “Whoa, this is different.” He was preparing to face Rafael Devers in a critical juncture of the game. He struck Devers out.

That was just the start of two quality years in the bullpen for Baltimore. Coulombe may be surprised he’s not still there, but he doesn’t bear a grudge toward the place that helped him flourish.

“I’m just forever thankful to Baltimore,” Coulombe said. “They’re really the first ones to really give me the opportunity to pitch in leverage, so I’ve got nothing bad to say about really anyone over there. I really appreciate Mike and Hyder for putting me in positions to succeed.”