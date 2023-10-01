Domino Sugars sign’s new look to support Orioles

As if the Orioles needed another sign Baltimore is proud of their season accomplishments, the Domino Sugar Refinery is stepping up to the plate and giving them one. Literally.

The 101-year-old refinery is lighting only each set of “O” and “S” in the iconic sign advertising Domino Sugars, along with the border, every night during the Orioles postseason. The gleaming show of support from the 70-by-120-foot sign — each “O” stands at least 20 feet tall, according to Domino’s parent company — will be on display for at least two weeks, with the Orioles earning a bye during the first round of the playoffs.

“Our team of more than 500 employees is pulling for the Orioles,” said Peter O’Malley, vice president of corporate relations of ASR Group, which owns the refinery. “We couldn’t think of a bigger or better way to show our appreciation and support for the O’s.”

Folks looking to get a glimpse of the sign’s new look can expect to see the change at 4:40 p.m. Sunday. The Domino Sugars sign has been on top of the packing building since 1951 and was renovated in 2021.

The Orioles secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 and landed an American League East championship for the first time since 2014 on Sept. 28. The championship win paired with the announcement that the Major League Baseball franchise, the state and the Maryland Stadium Authority have taken another step toward a new 30-year lease at Camden Yards. The Orioles have played in downtown Baltimore since 1992, and they’ll have $600 million in state bonds to improve Camden Yards when the new lease is signed.

In a packed stadium, the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 Saturday night, leaving the Orioles with 101 wins, which is the franchise’s most since 1979.

“It was loud. They were into it. It was great to see the ovation for our guys pregame and when the game started,” manager Brandon Hyde told The Banner. “Our players deserve it.”