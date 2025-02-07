David Rubenstein, the Orioles control person and owner, was removed from his position as chairman of the board of trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday by President Donald Trump, who announced the move in a Truth Social post.

In the post, Trump named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center. Rubenstein, who co-founded the Washington-based private equity firm The Carlyle Group, has been the chairman since May 2010. He announced last year that he would step down in January. However, the board asked Rubenstein to extend his leadership of the Kennedy Center board until September 2026, pausing a national search for his successor.

Through his spokesperson, Rubenstein declined to comment.

Rubenstein, who purchased the Orioles last year, reveres the nation’s history and has written several books on the country and its leaders, including “The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency,” in which he interviews presidents, including Trump. A Baltimore native, Rubenstein served in Jimmy Carter’s administration earlier in his career as the deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. And recently, Rubenstein received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden.

“The presidency is still the most important job in the entire world,” Rubenstein told The Baltimore Banner in October. “Having known presidents, I know their flaws. But we all have flaws as humans. Some of these people have really changed the world for the better. Some make terrible mistakes. Some, we’re lucky they became president. Some, we’d be much better off had they never gotten involved in politics.”

In Trump’s post, he wrote that he plans to make the Kennedy Center “great again.”

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” Trump wrote.

Trump did not attend the Kennedy Center Honors while he was in office during his first term. At the most recent edition last December, Rubenstein noted how Biden always attended.

“There’s no law that requires the president of the United States to host the Kennedy Center Honors at the White House or to attend this,” Rubenstein said. “But for four years, President Biden and Dr. [Jill] Biden have been gracious hosts to us and have attended the Kennedy Center Honors.”

Rubenstein then thanked Biden for “50 years of service” to the United States, which prompted a standing ovation.