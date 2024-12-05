We’re more than a month into the offseason, and we’re no closer to understanding how general manager Mike Elias will construct his 2025 roster. But, with the winter meetings around the corner, we could get some clues soon.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss the moves the Orioles have made this offseason, specifically declining Danny Coulombe’s option, refreshing their coaching staff and moving the left field wall back in. Then they preview the next two months for Baltimore’s front office.

