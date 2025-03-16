SARASOTA, Fla. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. is used to the crowd reaction to his electric plays.

So, as he slid across home plate on Saturday night in MLB’s spring breakout game against Yankees prospects, scoring on a wild pitch after he singled, then advanced from first to third on an errant pickoff attempt, the crowd naturally erupted.

But not Bradfield. In that moment, the emotion hit him.

Just four days ago, his friend and former teammate Isaiah Hood died in a motorcycle accident. Although Bradfield tried to keep his mind busy, it was hard to hold it back in this moment as he thought about Hood and what his friend would have thought of that play.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I played for my friend,” he said. “It was tougher than I expected but you got to do what you got to do, so I hope he’s resting up there. It’s been a tough week for everybody that I’ve been around, my family, my friends, his family. Playing with a heavy heart.”

Bradfield and Hood grew up together in South Florida, playing on travel baseball teams and participating in Perfect Game showcases. Hood was quiet, Bradfield said, but opened up once he got comfortable with you. Hood was a left-handed pitcher who could swing the bat and run fast, Bradfield said.

“A great friend, great person, great big brother, great son all the way around,” Bradfield said. “There’s a lot of people, including myself, including my family, who are hurting right now. Just made the past couple of days very tough. ... At the end of the day, it’s a loss of life that can’t be replaced. It’s just hard, very hard and tragic all the way around.”

Bradfield, the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect, had a second hit later in the game before he was removed. It was his second year playing the spring breakout game, a showcase for prospects not on their team’s 40-man roster.

After the game, as the prospects found their loved ones on the field to celebrate the Orioles’ walk-off win, Bradfield sought out his mom, then his sister.

They embraced on the field, the emotion once again hitting them in that moment.

“I hope he’s happy,” Bradfield said. “Bad things happen. You have to pick yourself up and keep moving forward.”