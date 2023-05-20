Orioles switch up strategy to beat Toronto, 6-5 in 10 innings

TORONTO — At the end of this marathon of a game, Félix Bautista earned the hug he received from catcher Adley Rutschman.

He closed out the Orioles’ 6-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings by stranding three runners, retiring the final six batters he faced despite a runner on second in both the ninth and 10th innings. When the Orioles needed a stout performance amid a bullpen that had nearly given away Saturday’s game much earlier, Bautista answered the call, pitching his longest outing of the season in what felt like a critical matchup against an American League East rival.

Bautista entered for the ninth with the game tied at 5, then promptly allowed a single and a walk to ramp up the pressure against him. When Baltimore grabbed a lead in the top half of the 10th, Bautista struck out all three batters in the frame to seal a series victory before Sunday’s finale.

The extra-innings strategy Orioles manager Brandon Hyde employed Saturday on the road was different than what Baltimore used during the series finale against the Atlanta Braves earlier this month. In those top halves in extras, Hyde opted against having his leadoff hitter bunt the automatic runner from second to third.

This time, Hyde had Adam Frazier bunt Ryan Mountcastle over. It worked, even though it was a near thing. The subsequent ground ball with one out went straight to Matt Chapman, but the third baseman’s throw home struck Mountcastle in the back, who ran on contact. Mountcastle was safe, giving the Orioles a lead for Bautista to protect.

Toronto manager John Schneider didn’t play for one run, though, leaving his hitters to swing away. They struck out, instead.

Baltimore (30-16) found itself in this position because of the eighth-inning heroics from Ryan O’Hearn.

The role O’Hearn finds himself playing for the Orioles isn’t an easy one. Without every day at-bats, maintaining his timing is a challenge. He’s a bench piece, called upon for spot-starts, and even as he produces, he must wait before he can do it all over again.

Still, O’Hearn has played long enough to know what a home run feels like off his bat. And he knows how to celebrate one, too.

In the eighth inning of Saturday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, O’Hearn continued a stellar day — his first appearance in four days, but which felt as though no time had passed. With right-hander Jordan Romano on the mound, the left-handed O’Hearn lashed a slider 406 feet and over the right-center wall at Rogers Centre.

He flipped his bat, kept his right hand raised until he reached first base, and when he touched home the Orioles had tied a game they once looked out of because the bullpen had been unable to keep Toronto off balance.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

With that swing, Baltimore was right back in it. And for O’Hearn, it was another example of his value — even if it comes in spurts. Before Saturday, he had played in just four games in the first 19 days of May.

O’Hearn lifted the Orioles after five strong innings from right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

In the five days between the worst start of Rodriguez’s career and the strong bounce-back outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles prospect did two things.

First, he studied what went wrong against the Los Angeles Angels, when he allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. And second, he forgot about it. He moved on. He recognized that, over the course of a season — and particularly over the course of his first major league season — those dismal moments may crop up.

He wouldn’t let that carry into Saturday’s start against the Blue Jays, however, so on Friday, while standing at his locker, Rodriguez said he’s “flushing it. It’s in the past. It happened. Just looking to the next outing and getting after it.”

In Saturday’s outing, some of the same issues that have cropped up in other appearances found Rodriguez again. But for the most part, Rodriguez’s five innings came in a positive package that included at least two yells into his glove after critical strikeouts but also a tendency to fall behind hitters.

Had Rodriguez been able to work deeper into the game, perhaps the bullpen implosion that ensued — turning a tie game into a loss — would’ve at least been pushed off. Rodriguez has pitched into the sixth inning just once during his big league career thus far, however, and right-handers Bryan Baker and Mike Baumann couldn’t hold Toronto quiet in relief.

The one major blow against Rodriguez came in the fifth, when in a 2-0 count, Rodriguez threw a cutter over the zone to George Springer. The Blue Jays outfield caught hold of it for a two-run blast.

“This is the big leagues,” Rodriguez said Friday. “The more you’re ahead in the count, the more success you’ll have.”

Rodriguez, though, found success despite throwing first-pitch balls to 12 of the 21 batters he faced. He allowed just one hit through his first three innings, a leadoff double to Santiago Espinal in the third. He bounced back with a groundout, line out and punchout of Bo Bichette, the latter of which induced the first yell into Rodriguez’s mitt. The second came in the fourth, when Rodriguez stranded two runners in scoring position with a fastball that blew past Daulton Varsho.