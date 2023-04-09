Franchy Cordero homers again as Yankees take series from Orioles

The Orioles were well aware of what Franchy Cordero could do at the plate. They watched the outfielder up close throughout spring training — so up close, in fact, that Cordero was in their own clubhouse.

Baltimore brought in Cordero as a non-roster invite, where he competed for a backup first base role that never materialized. Despite an impressive spring in which he clubbed two homers and hit .413 in 18 games, Cordero didn’t make the opening day roster. He was granted his release. One day later, he joined the New York Yankees.

And one week into the regular season, Cordero met his former team at Camden Yards, wearing the road grey of the Yankees. He ingratiated himself immediately to those New York fans and might’ve left Baltimore’s front office ruing a late-camp decision to let Cordero leave — especially to an American League East foe.

Cordero received two starts during this weekend series against his former club, and he clobbered home runs in each of them, including Sunday’s two-run blast to seal a series victory against Baltimore, 5-3. In the home opener Friday, Cordero crushed a three-run bomb.

The Yankee’s Franchy Cordero (33) hits the ball in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, April 7. The Orioles hosted the Yankees for their Home Opener at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

His second homer in his last two starts came on the same day the Orioles opted to option outfielder Kyle Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk. Stowers had received just four at-bats to begin the season, and manager Brandon Hyde said regular playing time was a larger priority for the prospect.

Cordero, meanwhile, competed with Stowers for one of the final roster spots. Given Cordero’s ability to play in the corner outfield and at first base, he has more defensive versatility to go along with his left-handed bat, even if Stowers is the more capable defender in the outfield.

It’s not a one-to-one comparison; Stowers was already on the 40-man roster and Cordero wasn’t. But given the fact Baltimore appeared unable to give Stowers everyday playing time, a bench bat of Cordero’s quality, in hindsight, is enticing.

Cordero wasn’t alone, of course, in crafting the Yankees’ series-closing win. Aaron Judge hit his 20th and 21st homers, respectively, at Camden Yards — his most in any visiting ballpark. He now has 37 career homers against Baltimore, his most against any team.

The first of those blasts Sunday came against right-hander Tyler Wells, who became only the second Orioles starter to record an out in the sixth inning of a game this season.

He didn’t replicate the magic of his last appearance, when he entered as an emergency reliever following Kyle Bradish’s foot injury and pitched five no-hit innings. But it still was one of the most stable performances from a starter thus far, completing six innings with four runs against him.

Adley Rutschman’s three hits against left-hander Nester Cortes were the lone damage against the Yankees hurler until Ryan Mountcastle’s sixth-inning double chased Cortes. And against right-hander Albert Abreu, Anthony Santander’s first-pitch double plated two — finally breaking Cortes’ shutout streak after keeping Baltimore scoreless in 18 1/3 innings last year.

Rutschman also cranked a solo homer to lead off the eighth inning to cap a 4-for-4 performance. He’s the first Orioles player with multiple four-plus hit games in his team’s first nine games, according to MLB.com.

But the two-run deficit to conclude the second series loss against an American League East rival to begin the year came in the form of Cordero, a player the Orioles had and let walk.