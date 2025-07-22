No, your radio didn’t transform into a time machine this weekend.

Fred Manfra, 79, broadcasted two games alongside Brett Hollander Saturday and Sunday during the Orioles-Rays series. It was his first time calling an Orioles game since he retired in 2017. It was, for many fans, a welcomed bit of nostalgia — and an escape from the dismally drab Orioles season.

Manfra first pitched the idea of returning at lunch with Hollander the last time the Orioles were in Tampa, where he now lives, in mid-June. Hollander happen to mention that he would be alone on the broadcast due to scheduling conflicts.

Manfra, who called games on WBAL-AM for 25 years starting in 1992, then took the idea to Orioles officials, who quickly signed off, he said.

Things have changed in baseball since Manfra retired. A pitch clock quickened the games, the defensive shifts have been eliminated and the bases grew by three inches in size.

However, for Manfra, the most difficult adjustment was learning new statistics.

“When you go to the stats now, my goodness, the stats. I had to look up what some of the abbreviations meant, because they have so many stats for the game of baseball that appear on the score sheet,” Manfra said. “You say to yourself, ‘Well, what is this one? What?’ And then you have to look it up.”

Both Hollander and Manfra revered legendary Orioles announcer Chuck Thompson, who emphasized the responsibility that came along with becoming such a constant part of fans’ experience.

“You’re going to be talking about the Orioles and telling a story about the Orioles to people who are on the beach in Ocean City, people who are in the bay fishing, people sitting on their back porch having crabs,” Manfra said. “You never know who you’re going to be influencing, so just remember that, and remember when they meet you, they’ll treat you like you are a buddy, so you treat them likewise.”

Hollander began listening to Manfra on the radio when he was eight or nine years old. Whether it was Bobby Bonilla’s Game One ALDS grand slam against Cleveland or Cal Ripken’s 3,000th hit, Manfra was there, telling the story.

“He was a solid rock in the broadcast,” Hollander said. “One of the great broadcasters.”

Hollander eventually got to work with his hero (sort of) — and got a boost of confidence from the interaction.

In 2012, Hollander was in charge of rain delay content during Orioles games. During one game, Manfra (who Hollander said couldn’t wait to get off the air during rain delays) introduced the young broadcaster as “up and coming.”

The praise stuck with Hollander, who eventually took over Manfra’s job. It was only right, then, that the Orioles had their longest rain delay of the season on Sunday when the two were scheduled to be on air.

“It was just fitting, as much as I despise the rain delays, to have one happen when they return for two days,” Manfra said.

Manfra doesn’t want to come back full-time. His grandchildren live only 10 doors down from Manfra’s house now and keep him plenty busy.

His newest role? Watching his 8-year-old grandson play in soccer games and supporting his 11-year-old granddaughter cheerlead for the local football team.

“I’m very happy retired, believe me,” Manfra said. “I miss the games, the aspect of being part of the games. I miss the camaraderie.”

Orioles fans on social media made it clear that they miss Manfra being part of the games, too.