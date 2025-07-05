ATLANTA — Another catcher appears to be down for the Orioles.

Gary Sánchez exited Saturday’s game against the Braves with right knee pain, the team announced. He was slow to get up after tagging Matt Olson out at home to end the fourth inning and was replaced in the fifth by Jacob Stallings.

Sánchez is getting an MRI, interim manager Tony Mansolino said, and the Orioles expect to know more Sunday morning.

Stallings was signed to a minor league deal last week and had his contract selected by the team Tuesday. He got his first Orioles hit in the 10th inning, a double to put the Orioles up 9-6.

“It felt really good,” Stallings said. “Obviously getting the big hit for the team is always nice, and to do it early on at a new place is nice as well. We’re still within striking distance of this thing, so to help this team win is fun and it’s a great group of guys here, great coaching staff. I’ve loved my time here so far. It’s fun to get a big hit for them.”

Baltimore, which is without Adley Rutschman (oblique strain), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (lower back strain), is at risk of losing another catcher. And it came as Sánchez was starting to heat up — since returning from the injured list for right wrist inflammation June 14, Sánchez is hitting .304 with a .953 OPS.

Should Sánchez require time on the injured list, the Orioles’ options are limited. They have only two catchers in Triple-A — No. 1 prospect Samuel Basallo and David Bañuelos, a minor league veteran who has often been with the big league team on the taxi squad.

This article has been updated.