Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles top pitching prospect, not expected to make opening day roster

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles don’t plan to include top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez on the opening day roster, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner, putting off the right-hander’s long-awaited debut with Baltimore.

The decision over where Rodriguez would start the season has been one of the largest question marks throughout spring training, but a source with direct knowledge said the internal feeling was that Rodriguez hadn’t been consistent enough during his five starts.

Rodriguez allowed 11 runs in his final 10 2/3 innings of the spring, falling victim to one inning each of his last three starts that unraveled on him.

During the winter, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said he hoped Rodriguez would break camp with the Orioles. Rodriguez might have already made his debut last season had he not suffered a lat strain during what was believed to be his final start with Triple-A Norfolk. That injury shelved Rodriguez until late in the 2022 season when he returned to the minor leagues in September.

He entered the spring with high expectations and displayed the high-level “stuff” that has launched him high upon prospect rankings since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Teammates and coaches raved about Rodriguez’s changeup and high-velocity fastball. This spring, catcher James McCann said Rodriguez has “a chance to be very special,” and Hyde added, “he’s going to be a really good starter in this league for a long time.”

Rodriguez was dominant in Triple-A last season, holding a 2.20 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. His stay this time in Norfolk isn’t expected to be long, but for the time being, that’s where he’ll begin the 2023 season.