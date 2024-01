The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles hit remarkable highs in 2023, thanks in large part to some of the roster’s youngest members. But 2024 could be an even bigger year for Baltimore as the team’s budding stars continue to develop.

Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka discuss which Orioles could take leap in 2024, including Grayson Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad.

Tune in at 1 p.m.