The rest of the country has noticed what’s going on in Baltimore’s batting order, and it’s reflected in Major League Baseball’s monthly honors for March/April.

Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser were awarded the American League’s Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month awards, respectively, for their stellar starts to the season for the Orioles. Henderson, as a 22-year-old, also became the youngest player to reach the 10-homer mark before May 1.

Henderson’s numbers were eye-popping. He led the American League in homers, slugging percentage and total bases with 73. The Selma, Alabama, native ranked fourth in on-base-plus-slugging percentage with a .980 during the month, and his 16 extra-base hits were tied for second in the league.

Cowser, meanwhile, has turned a fanbase into fervent moo-ers and milkmen. The rookie broke out with a .303 average in 28 games during March and April, along with six homers. Cowser led all rookies with 18 RBIs, a 1.004 OPS, 48 total bases, and 13 extra-base hits.

The early success for both of them has helped guide the Orioles to a narrow lead in the American League East, secured when Baltimore took three of four games from the New York Yankees this week at Camden Yards. Cowser and Henderson have accounted for 16 of Baltimore’s major-league-leading 48 homers.

The bright starts are welcome for both of them. Henderson struggled out of the gate last season, hitting .189 at the end of April. He still went on to become the AL Rookie of the Year, and his performance thus far in 2024 is a continuation of that form.

Cowser struggled in his 26-game sample midway through last season. He hit .115 — not an unexpected outcome for a player transitioning to the highest level. But those scuffles are long gone, as well as his platoon role. Cowser has earned everyday playing time early this year.

The Orioles begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Henderson and Cowser, fresh off monthly honors, should be front and center in Baltimore’s run-scoring equation again.