The appetizer for what could be a campaign that ends with the American League Rookie of the Year award? The Most Valuable Oriole award.

Gunnar Henderson is the second straight rookie to win the honor, receiving the most votes from local media members. He takes home the award on the back of a season in which he holds 4.7 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs, and is hitting .257 with an .818 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Henderson is the fourth rookie to win the award since it began in 1954. The third baseman joins closer Gregg Olson in 1989, starting pitcher Rodrigo López in 2002 and catcher Adley Rutschman in 2022. Rutschman also received votes on media members’ ballots this year.

“I saw how physical he was out of the draft, and in instructional league I saw how the ball came off the bat,” manager Brandon Hyde said of his first introduction to Henderson. “It’s a little looser now, but you could see the frame, too, that he was going to grow. He’s going to continue to grow, too.”

Aberdeen IronBirds shortstop Jackson Holliday (11) tosses the ball to a teammate before a game against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Tuesday, May 9. This game against the Renegades was Holliday’s home debut for the IronBirds. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Additionally, infielder Jackson Holliday was named Baltimore’s minor league player of the year, which seemed like a given considering he took home Baseball America’s minor league player of the year award for the entire country this week. Henderson won Baseball America’s top minor league player award in 2022 — creating a sense of continuity with a farm system that is ranked atop the league.

Right-hander Chayce McDermott was named the Orioles’ minor league pitcher of the year; Triple-A Norfolk manager Buck Britton and scout Dave Jennings will also be honored for their contributions.

Holliday, McDermott and Britton are with Norfolk in Las Vegas for the Triple-A national championship game Saturday night. It’s a single-game challenge rather than a series to crown the winner.

Holliday’s selection comes after he hit .323 across four minor league levels. On Thursday, Holliday hit a homer for the Tides as part of a rout over the Durham Bulls, booking Norfolk’s trip to Las Vegas.

McDermott, who joined the organization last year as part of the trade that sent Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, holds a 3.10 ERA across two levels of the minors.

Britton orchestrated Norfolk’s stellar season and Jennings, who will be recognized on the field ahead of Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, earned his honor as the scout who signed Henderson, Jordan Westburg and others.