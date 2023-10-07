It was a puzzling move even as it happened: Gunnar Henderson breaking for second base after his leadoff single in the ninth, only to be caught stealing and vaporize the Orioles’ potential rally as quickly as the umpire signaled he was out.

The explanations did nothing to quell the mystery. Manager Brandon Hyde, who reserves his shortest answers for moments of frustration, simply said there was “a little miscommunication there.”

Henderson, who said it was Hyde’s call, had been on first as Aaron Hicks worked the count to 2-1 and said Jose Leclerc “had some long times to the plate, so it was a good opportunity.”

It remains unclear where, specifically, the miscommunication was in the moments after the Orioles’ 3-2 loss to Texas in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Hyde didn’t elaborate, nor did Henderson. What’s clear is that there’s probably no worse time for an Orioles team that has been consistent in both its performance and messaging to uncharacteristically break that. The consequences, at least in that ninth inning, were severe.

“We had something going right there, and I thought it was a good time to try and take it,” said Henderson, who stole 10 bases during the regular season and was caught three times. “Didn’t happen. Hate that it didn’t happen. If it did, then better chance of scoring.”

By FanGraphs’ win expectancy model, only Anthony Santander’s gut-punch double play in the eighth with two on and nobody out had a more significant negative impact on the Orioles’ chances of winning than Henderson’s stolen base attempt.

Henderson’s single gave the Orioles a 33.3% chance of winning in that model. After he was caught stealing by All-Star Jonah Heim — who tied for fourth in caught stealing above average this year — that dropped to 11%. Perhaps the miscommunication was that the play was meant to be a hit-and-run, though Hicks didn’t swing at Leclerc’s changeup on the outer half.

Otherwise, the possibilities are that Henderson thought he had a green light when he didn’t, or that a go sign from a previous pitch didn’t carry over. If Henderson, who has sparked many moments with his energy and precocious play for the Orioles this year, decided to go on his own, it’s a rare moment for this team and its young stars when things haven’t worked out.

If he’d swiped the bag and come around to score, he would have been the game’s hero, alongside whoever brought him in. It would have been a laudable, aggressive move at the right time. Because it wasn’t, and because it remains unclear what the miscommunication was, there’s a bizarre element to how the whole situation unfolded.

The Orioles might have lost either way. It might not end up being a big deal in the grand scheme of things, especially if they bounce back and head to Texas with this series tied.

Even the smallest bit of disconnect on a team that has rightfully touted and been lauded for its unity, its attention to detail and its loose clubhouse environment — when it occurs at this time of year, on this stage — feels strange. The Orioles won 101 games with plenty of gears turning in unison to make it happen. If this is the grain of sand that knocks that off its equilibrium, it will be notable for not just how impactful it was but how out of character it was for this group.