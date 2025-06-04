SEATTLE — Colton Cowser set the record straight Tuesday, and don’t forget it. Gunnar Henderson? He’s wrong about this.

“I’m not afraid of shrimp,” Cowser assured.

Shrimp-gate fell upon the Orioles clubhouse ahead of Baltimore’s series against the Seattle Mariners because of a baseball card Henderson signed during spring training. Topps posted on X a photo of one of those cards, on which the Orioles shortstop wrote, “Cowser is afraid of shrimp.”

That’s just wrong — or so says Cowser, the outfielder who returned from the 60-day injured after recovering from a thumb fracture.

This whole thing stems from a fishing trip during Baltimore’s spring training in Sarasota, Florida. On a boat, Cowser picked up a particularly large bait shrimp. It flopped out of his hand, and as it floundered on the deck of the boat, Cowser had to pick his spot.

“It was jumping around quite a bit,” Cowser said. “It was just one of those things I needed to get a good grip on it and he just assumed I was scared of it. But also it’s kind of funny, so I’m cool with it.”

As Henderson signed special cards for Topps, the incident stuck in his mind.

“I heard he wrote a lot of things on those one-of-one cards,” Cowser said.

“He’s probably just trying to be funny. I’m not afraid of shrimp, by the way,” he reiterated. “I will grab the shrimp.”

Well, that answers that.