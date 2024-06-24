The Orioles are expected to recall outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad for a second time this season — and third time in his career — a source with direct knowledge of the move told The Baltimore Banner on Sunday.

The move could give Baltimore a potential spark after a difficult sweep suffered in Houston against the Astros, in which the Orioles were outscored by 14 runs in three games.

Kjerstad hasn’t featured much in either of his previous stints in the majors. He received 17 plate appearances earlier this season and 33 last year. As such, the left-handed slugger hasn’t found a rhythm at this level yet. Across 44 at-bats, Kjerstad holds a .205 average with a .649 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The Arkansas product has all-but mastered the Triple-A level. For the Norfolk Tides this season, Kjerstad carries a .300 average and a .998 OPS; he has clubbed 16 homers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The corresponding move hasn’t yet been announced, although infielder Nick Maton is a likely option to be removed from Baltimore’s active roster. Maton was called up last week after infielder Jordan Westburg suffered a hip contusion, but with Westburg facing few side-effects, Maton came in as a late-game substitute in one game and didn’t receive a plate appearance.

Kjerstad will join an outfield mix that hasn’t performed at a high level over the last week. For as well as Colton Cowser has played during his rookie year, he is facing a hiccup at the plate. Cowser is hitting .175 in June and has three hits in his last 10 games. Cedric Mullins is hitting .208 but has eight hits in his last four games. Austin Hays started his season slowly, although a strong June has raised his average to .248.

Baltimore finds itself in an interesting conundrum. With a farm system still full of talent — many of whom are ready for the majors — there aren’t enough spaces on the 26-man roster. Nor are there enough at-bats to go around. The Orioles have shuffled through Kyle Stowers, Jackson Holliday and Connor Norby at points this season, as well as Kjerstad. A bench place isn’t ideal for their development, but they haven’t broken through as everyday regulars yet, either.