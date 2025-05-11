ANAHEIM, Calif. — From his perch atop the Orioles dugout, Brandon Hyde lately has the ragged look of a man trying to tamp down heartburn.

Amid Baltimore’s 14-23 start through Saturday afternoon — with a dozen players on the injured list — there are times when it’s all Hyde can do to swallow the Orioles’ unappetizing results. The rocky start has a vocal contingent of the fan base calling for Hyde (just two seasons from earning AL Manager of the Year) to be fired.

But, following general manager Mike Elias’ backing of his performance, Hyde said Saturday that the two architects of the franchise’s rebuild continue to work in lockstep. When asked if he thinks about how an MLB manager has already been fired this season (the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Derek Shelton was canned this week), Hyde said no, adding he still sees the groundwork for the O’s season to turn around.

“I feel good about what we’ve built here,” he said. “We’re off to a slow start. And we have a lot of players on the injured list and some things haven’t worked out. We have a long season left. Mike has been incredibly respectful to me. He’s been incredibly supportive, as well as everybody else in the front office and ownership. I’m really focused on this team, trying to win games with the roster we have right now and play better baseball.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Elias’ endorsement “means a lot” to Hyde, who is in his seventh season. The two talk multiple times a day, Hyde said, and he acknowledged Elias’ backing has taken some of the pressure off as the Orioles scramble to turn around their record.

“He was very patient in my first few years when we were not good, then we got pretty good,” Hyde said. “For him to show the patience this year, too, and an understanding of where we are roster-wise, I appreciate that very much.”

The Orioles are hoping help arrives soon.

Veteran pitcher Zach Eflin is scheduled to start for the first time since April 7 on Sunday against the Angels. Tyler O’Neill returned from an IL stint on Friday, while Ramón Urías and Jordan Westburg are hopeful to come back in the next few weeks. Colton Cowser has rejoined the team after fracturing his left thumb in March, though his return to baseball activities is just beginning.

Even though the Orioles have been stung by injury — also missing starters Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Kittredge this season — Hyde acknowledged the team hasn’t performed to the standard of the past two seasons of 90-plus wins.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The team’s 4-1 win Friday night against the Angels, ending a five-game losing streak, was more emblematic of what Hyde expects from his group.

“Watching a game, it’s not how we’ve played the past couple years,” he said. “That’s bothered all of us on the coaching staff. We’re a better team than that. We need to put a better product out there. And last night I was happy with how we played the game. I thought we played Orioles baseball last night. I think we can do that more often going forward.”

Hyde has endured losing baseball before, and for a lot longer. His 2019 and 2021 campaigns saw the Orioles lose 108 and 110 games, respectively.

But that was long before the expectation to win was as high as it is now. Hyde acknowledged that the two experiences aren’t comparable.

“Honestly, this is really hard. Losing’s hard,” he said. “Watching guys who you feel like you’ve been grinding with for years not having the success that you normally think they should have, the development part of this team still, and to not play the way that we should be playing, it’s tough on a nightly basis. But I feel like we can turn this thing around.”