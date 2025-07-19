The Orioles’ top two draft picks were both catchers.

But from here, after signing their contracts Friday, their paths may diverge. One, the left-handed, bat-first Ike Irish, just needs a way to get on the field. The other, Caden Bodine, a switch hitter who said both sides are his natural side, considers catching his “baby.”

The decision for Irish, the Orioles’ pick at No. 17 in Sunday’s draft, will ultimately be made by the Orioles. He didn’t learn the outfield until his sophomore year at Auburn, and he didn’t spend significant time there until this past season, when a fractured scapula forced him into the new spot.

He knows, no matter where they place him, defense will always have to be an emphasis.

“To be honest, wherever they think’s best,” he said on a Zoom call Saturday. “If they think that catching is the best route, I’m all in. If they think the outfield is the best route, I’m all in. And, if they think that a combination of it [is best], I’m all in.”

His bat is what made him attractive to the Orioles. Irish hit .364 with a 1.179 OPS and nearly even strikeout and walk numbers during his junior season. Irish can hit to all fields, and his power showed in his 34 extra-base hits.

Irish, who said the 30 minutes prior to the draft starting took forever, has a few former Auburn teammates already in the Orioles’ system, including Trace Bright, Baltimore’s No. 17 prospect who is in Double-A.

Irish, who reportedly signed for $4,418,400, is already in Sarasota, Florida, ready to start his track with the Orioles.

“It’s a super stressful time in the draft. It’s just a ton of emotions that are running through you because you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Irish said. “I know this is a great organization. I know they develop especially left-handed hitters with the best of them.”

Bodine, reportedly signed for his full slot value of $3,113,300, will be joining Irish on Sunday. His draft night went a little differently than Irish’s. Bodine, selected 30th overall, said the Orioles put his pick in late, so by the time his agent called him his name was already being announced on television. It went so fast, Bodine said, that he didn’t have time to call his family and friends over to the couch for the reaction shot.

“It was kind of unexpected,” he said. “It kind of caught me by surprise.”

Bodine, who said he has a blue-collar mentality, led Coastal Carolina to the College World Series last season. He grew up watching Buster Posey, the longtime Giants catcher, and received the award named after him that honors the best college catcher. Bodine also has closely watched Adley Rutschman since his days at Oregon State.

Now they are in the same organization and could be teammates one day.

“He’s a true talent to watch,” Bodine said. “I know the Orioles are very analytical and they take that into player development and everything, so looking forward to using that as an aid as well.”

The Orioles have also signed shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, selected 31st out of Arkansas, left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa, selected 58th out of Michigan State, and right-handed pitcher JT Quinn, selected 69th out of Georgia. Slater de Brun, a high school outfielder from Oregon who was picked 37th, has not signed yet. He is committed to Vanderbilt.