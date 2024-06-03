The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Orioles plan to activate infield prospect Connor Norby for their series in Toronto, multiple sources with direct knowledge told The Baltimore Banner. His first appearance will be his major league debut.

Norby, whom Baltimore drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft out of East Carolina, ranks as the Orioles’ No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old has long impressed with his bat since he was drafted. This season, in 51 games for Triple-A Norfolk, Norby is hitting .286 with an .884 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The promotion comes at the heels of a potential concussion for infielder Jorge Mateo, who was inadvertently hit on the back of the helmet by Cedric Mullins while in the on-deck circle. Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Mateo was in concussion protocol. Infielder Ramón Urías was also hit in the foot with a pitch Sunday, but he remained in the game.

Norby would need to be added to the 40-man roster; there’s currently an opening, with 39 players active. Norby primarily plays second base, although he can slot into a corner outfield position.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles have the best farm system in baseball, and Norby is one of several infielders who rank highly. Jackson Holliday, the unanimous No. 1 prospect, will surely be in the majors again at some point after he struggled in his first 10-game sample. Coby Mayo, who’s primarily a third baseman, is close to reaching the majors as well, although a broken rib is holding him in Triple-A for now.

The Orioles are also bringing left-hander Nick Vespi to Toronto, a relief pitcher who has been up and down between Triple-A and the majors several times this season. Vespi pitched a scoreless inning for the Orioles last month and holds a 2.96 ERA for the Tides thus far. A source familiar with the situation reiterated that Vespi is flying to Toronto but his status is yet to be determined.