Introducing the Orioles’ new, still unnamed, home run celebration

Ryan Mountcastle walked the length of the dugout high-fiving teammates, but his eyes were focused on James McCann at the far end and his mind still on the task still at hand.

The Orioles first baseman slugged his first home run at Camden Yards this season, conquering the imposing left field wall with a blast that sailed off his bat at 106.7 mph and flew 421 feet. The swing put Baltimore ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the first inning Monday night, setting the stage for the Orioles’ 5-1 series-opening victory.

Mountcastle, though, had a vital task to still complete: unveil the Orioles’ new home run celebration, one gulp at a time.

McCann lifted a beer bong, began pouring a water bottle into the funnel, and Mountcastle crouched as he began chugging the water — yes, only water — as a reward for his long ball.

Now, the new celebration only needs a name. Is it the home run funnel, as play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown called it on air for Mid-Atlantic Sports Network? Is it the hydration station, as Brown later intoned? Or is it the dong bong, or any number of other semi-PG descriptions for the newest celebration?

Whatever the name, the unveiling is an important step for Baltimore’s clubhouse and dugout chemistry and camaraderie. Last year, with Rougned Odor as the originator, the Orioles enjoyed donning the home run chain — a gold chain with an Orioles logo hanging from it, reserved for players who went yard.

This year, the celebration will be something more … college-esque.

WE HAVE A HOME RUN FUNNEL pic.twitter.com/klyFo4EpOw — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 10, 2023

There were a slew of potential chuggers Monday, especially as the left field wall gobbled up potential home runs from Austin Hays, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman. Hays’ shot, which traveled 382 feet and left his bat at 105.5 mph, would’ve been a home run in every ballpark but Camden Yards.

But Rutschman soon slugged it over the left field wall with his third-inning homer off left-hander JP Sears, his second in as many games and his first this year as a right-handed hitter. Then Rutschman chugged it when he reached the end of the dugout.

And when Hays found his way out of the yard against right-hander Jeurys Familia in the sixth inning, he also grabbed the hose, lifted it to his lips and drank from the fountain of plenty (of homers).

Those three homers paved the way for right-hander Kyle Gibson, who allowed a run in a 30-pitch first inning but settled down to complete 6 1/3 frames. He’s still the lone Orioles starter to pitch into the seventh inning this season, completing seven innings against the Texas Rangers before his one-run effort Monday.

Gibson’s sweeper was especially effective, inducing seven whiffs on 15 swings.

But the strike zone of home plate umpire Malachi Moore received plenty of criticism throughout the evening. There were also two bang-bang plays that didn’t go the Orioles’ way, once on a challenge to determine whether Jorge Mateo beat out a throw to first (the out call stood as called) and again when the umpiring crew deemed Jace Peterson eluded Adam Frazier’s tag at second for a double.

And in the seventh inning, when Moore struck out outfielder Cedric Mullins on a pitch above the zone, tempers boiled over.

On Mullins’ walk back to the dugout, Moore ejected him. Mullins circled back to Moore and offered an earful, and manager Brandon Hyde raced out to bark at Moore, too. Hyde received the 10th ejection of his managerial career.

After all that yelling, Mullins and Hyde might’ve needed a drink. But they didn’t get to take it from the beer bong-turned homer celebration. That’s saved for the long ball.