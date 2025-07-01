Jackson Holliday has a conundrum.

See, he thought the MLB draft was later in the All-Star break, which would have given him plenty of time to get home to Oklahoma to watch his brother, Ethan, get selected. But he just discovered it’s actually July 13 and the Orioles have a 1:35 p.m. game that day in Baltimore.

Even if the Orioles play a quick game and finish in about two hours, he would still have to make the 30 minute trek to the airport, then a three-hour plane ride to Oklahoma, where his family is hosting a draft party for Ethan, who’s expected to be picked shortly after the first round begins at 6 p.m.

“It’s going to be tight,” he said. “Hopefully I make it, but if I don’t, we’ll get there eventually.”

In reality, he knows it’s not really doable. Plus, if Jackson makes the American League All-Star team, he’ll have to find a way to get to Atlanta by the afternoon of the 14th. Holliday is one of two Orioles finalists in the fan vote (the winners will be announced Wednesday), and if he doesn’t get voted in he can still be selected through the player ballot or commissioner’s office (which will be announced Sunday).

Even though he likely won’t be there for his brothers’ big moment, Holliday has been doling out advice as best he can. Ethan could potentially be the top overall pick like Jackson was in 2022. There will be a lot of nervous energy, but Holliday hopes his brother pauses for a moment to take in how special the day is.

“I remember [it] just being a whirlwind, the draft and everything, but just tell him to enjoy it,” Holliday said. “It’s once in a lifetime kind of thing.”

Holliday has remarked for some time that his brother is even better than he was at his age. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, 18-year-old Ethan has left-handed power that will likely only continue to grow as he adds more strength.

Jackson flew through the minors, making his debut two years after he was drafted, and the expectation is that his brother will likely do the same. But the elder Holliday has reminded his brother that there’s only so much he can do to control where he ends up.

“Can’t really control your own destiny, you can a little, but it’s what the team wants,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. He’s in a good spot.”

If he goes first overall, Ethan will be in the Nationals organization, just a short trip down the parkway from Jackson in Baltimore. Both would have spring training in Florida, making it easier for their family to hop between the two.

“It’s really cool, really, really cool to potentially be really, really close,” Holliday said. “And the parents would probably love that.”

After the Nationals, the draft order goes Angels, Mariners, Rockies and Cardinals — the last two being their father Matt’s old teams.

Most of all, Holliday hopes his brother finds in his new organization the same bonds that he did with the Orioles.

“I was lucky enough to be drafted with a bunch of really great guys, and they made it a whole lot easier for me to have a whole lot of fun and enjoy coming to the park,” he said. “I’m just praying that he has the same situation that he gets drafted with a bunch of guys that he can become really good friends.”