Jackson Holliday had a feeling something good would happen Wednesday night, because he knew who was in the crowd. Yes, there was his wife, Chloe. But with Chloe?

A 1-year-old bundle of fur and energy named Coconut.

Coconut, the Holliday’s Bernedoodle, attended Bark at the Park night at Camden Yards on Wednesday. And, although Coconut might not really know what happened, his dad did something for the dog, as any dog lover would.

Holliday hit a grand slam.

“Just for Coconut. Not the team, just Coconut,” Holliday joked.

Chloe and Jackson Holliday welcomed Coconut into their family during 2024 spring training, and they named him after a street in Sarasota, Florida. (The street is actually spelled Cocoanut Avenue, but the Hollidays went with the traditional spelling of the fruit.)

Jackson Holliday’s grand slam in the second inning sparked an offensive showcase in Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. It also broke an 0-for-17 slide for Holliday.

The power of Coconut might’ve helped.

“I’ve played pretty well on Bark at the Park in the minor leagues,” Holliday said. “It’s always fun. I enjoy dogs; my family has a bunch of them. It’s always fun to play on Bark at the Park.”

Holliday isn’t lying. In three Bark at the Park games in which he played for Triple-A Norfolk at Harbor Park last season, he hit two homers and walked three times. Those are good numbers. Add in Wednesday’s grand slam and he has three long balls in four home Bark in the Park events since 2024 began. He also played in Charlotte, North Carolina, on a Bark in the Park night. He went 1-for-3 with two more walks that evening.

Coconut was at all of those.

“He came to Norfolk and Charlotte,” Holliday said. “Him and Chloe traveled a lot with me last year, and he came to a lot of Bark at the Parks. Big night for him.”

Holliday grew up with dogs, and he knew he wanted to get one with Chloe once they married. Holliday said Coconut might love Heston Kjerstad more than anyone, though, and Kjerstad agreed with that point (this writer did receive a lick from Coconut after the game, so that’s something).

Anyway, perhaps Coconut requires a season ticket.