Hours before adding a first-round pick to the fold in the MLB draft, the Orioles are promoting last year’s top selection.

Baltimore is moving shortstop prospect Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, to Double-A Bowie, a team source told The Baltimore Banner. In addition, third baseman Coby Mayo and right-hander Chayce McDermott will be heading to Triple-A Norfolk.

This is the second promotion Holliday, MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked prospect, has received this season. After hitting .396 in just 14 games with Single-A Delmarva to start the year, the 19-year-old phenom crushed High-A pitching in 57 games with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Holliday hit .314 with five home runs, producing a .940 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Holliday, who has also played second base and third base in the minors, appeared in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, striking out in his only plate appearance.

Mayo, who ranks 76th in MLB Pipeline’s top 100, hit .307 with 17 home runs in his second season with Bowie. The 2020 fourth-round pick joins a crowded Norfolk infield that includes prospects Joey Ortiz, César Prieto and Connor Norby.

McDermott, who was acquired last August in the trade that sent Trey Mancini to the Astros, posted a 3.56 ERA in 16 appearances for the Baysox this season. His strikeout numbers — 11.6 per nine innings — are gaudy, while his walk numbers — 5.8 per nine — have been troublesome.