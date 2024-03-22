There doesn’t seem to be much more Jackson Holliday could have done this spring to prove he’s ready for the big leagues. The 20-year-old hit .311 with a pair of home runs and played solid defense at second base and shortstop.

But the Orioles’ front office thought otherwise.

Andy Kostka joins Paul Mancano from Sarasota, Florida, to discuss the news that baseball’s top prospect has been reassigned to minor league camp. Then they run through the O’s other moves, including optioning outfielders Kyle Stowers and Heston Kjerstad.

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

