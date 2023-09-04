Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday to be promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

Jackson Holliday is one step closer to the majors.

The Orioles’ top prospect will be promoted from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner, meaning Holliday has risen four ranks in 2023 alone.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network was first to report Holliday’s promotion.

Holliday, the first overall selection of the 2022 draft, has rapidly risen through Baltimore’s ranks. The infielder’s performances at each level have accelerated his path. Most recently, he hit .326 with a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Bowie.

Still 19, Holliday is the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday. With that comes the experience of growing up around major leaguers, as well as a confidence in his own ability that is supported each time he steps on the diamond. Last year, Holliday earned a late-season promotion from rookie ball to Low-A Delmarva, and he began this season at that level — but with a 1.183 OPS, it took only 14 games before he was promoted to High-A Aberdeen.

There, Holliday’s OPS was .940, and he soon wound up in Bowie. By receiving a promotion to Norfolk for the last month of the season, Holliday is closer than ever to the majors. The Orioles have a history of late-season promotions for minor leaguers to the level at which they’ll start the next season, and that’s likely the case here. However, with Holliday’s run of success, nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

In a recent interview with The Banner’s Jon Meoli, Holliday said he thinks “I would be able to definitely hold my own” if he was called up to the majors right now. “I don’t know how a lot of people would trust me as a 19-year-old,” he admitted.

“I think there’s a lot of guys that probably deserve it a little bit more, like Joey [Ortiz], who has been killing it all year, and Heston [Kjerstad], who has shown he can hit any pitcher that steps on the mound,” Holliday continued. “It would be quite a blessing to be able to get called up and be able to experience that.”

Holliday could push his way into the Orioles’ plans sooner should he continue to dominate the minors while in Triple-A.