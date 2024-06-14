The Orioles have placed infield prospect Jackson Holliday on the Triple-A Norfolk injured list with right elbow inflammation, although two sources with direct knowledge said the injury isn’t considered serious and he is being given a chance to rest it.

Holliday had found a groove since returning to Norfolk after his first stint in the major leagues. The 20-year-old is hitting .270 with an .898 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with the Tides. After returning, Holliday fiddled with his swing mechanics but has since returned to a more upright batting stance — the style that he has used for much of his life.

“Staying in a more athletic position,” Holliday told The Baltimore Banner this month. “That’s who I am. That’s the hitter I am. It’s what got me here; it’s what got me to the big leagues. I’m someone who is a little more upright and in an athletic position, and at the end of the day, I think that’s what’s going to get me back up to the big leagues.”

His return will be delayed further because of elbow inflammation, although it’s not expected to keep him out of games long.

In 10 games with the Orioles, Holliday recorded two hits and struck out 18 times. So, over the last 40 games for Norfolk since the demotion, Holliday has targeted specific areas of weakness that were put on display in the majors. He’s facing more high-velocity fastballs off pitching machines in practice and is working to control the edges of the strike zone.

“We understand that, during these developmental windows, there might be moments where the stats aren’t off the page, and that’s fine,” Orioles director of player development Anthony Villa told the Banner’s Jon Meoli last week. “We’re not always concerned with players having to win that night in order to win the long game a little bit more and understand that this is what we collectively all put our heads together on and believe it’s going to be in the future.”

Additionally, Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer will pitch about four innings during a rehab start for the Tides on Sunday as he works back from a triceps strain. After that, manager Brandon Hyde said, Baltimore will evaluate whether Kremer needs additional time before rejoining the major league rotation.

Kremer hasn’t pitched since May 20. Across nine starts, Kremer holds a 4.32 ERA.