After spending last week with Triple-A Norfolk to train, Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg returned to Baltimore but is no closer to a return to the field. In fact, he could be farther away.

Westburg suffered a setback during his recovery from a left hamstring strain, manager Brandon Hyde said. In the clubhouse before Wednesday’s doubleheader, Westburg wore a compression sleeve on his left leg. Hyde said Westburg’s running progression has been halted to allow the hamstring more time to heal.

“That was unfortunate news,” Hyde said.

The timeline for when Westburg returns to running drills remains to be seen, but the setback — regardless of ultimate length — is costly for the Orioles. However, the Orioles were provided a boost when infielder Ramón Urías was activated off the injured list Wednesday from his own hamstring strain.

Westburg was a critical piece of Baltimore’s infield last year. In a limited sample, Westburg is hitting .217 with a .657 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Mississippi State product has dealt with nagging injuries since spring training, when a soft mattress triggered back spasms. Hyde mentioned multiple times throughout the first month of the season that Westburg was dealing with minor issues before he went on the injured list April 28.

Emmanuel Rivera was elevated to replace Westburg, and the corner infielder has risen to the challenge so far. Rivera has nine hits in eight games, including two doubles. Last year, in a late-season cameo, Rivera hit .313 in 27 games.

“He’s playing really good baseball,” Hyde said. “Getting big hits for us. Playing great defense. He played great defense in Anaheim. But, yeah, man, he’s a good player, and plays with a lot of confidence. Love him on defense. So, with him and Ramón, we’ve got two really good third baseman."

Hyde noted that Urías won’t be able to play every day immediately after returning from his hamstring issue, which ensures Rivera will be in the lineup regularly still.

“I feel like it wasn’t too many days off, and my swing feels good,” Urías said when asked why a rehab assignment wasn’t necessary.

Meanwhile, right-hander Chayce McDermott was added to the taxi squad Wednesday. He could start game two of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, although he isn’t fully built up from his lat injury.

Starting McDermott would push left-hander Cade Povich a few days. Hyde said with the quick succession of games, had Povich started Wednesday, the Orioles would’ve been without a starter Sunday. Hyde didn’t mention this part, but it’s a fair consideration all the same: The Twins have a right-handed heavy lineup, which could pose a difficult challenge for Povich. The Washington Nationals, with more lefties, might match up more favorably.

Additionally, outfielder Colton Cowser (fractured thumb) participated in outfield drills Wednesday. He remains on the 60-day injured list. And right-hander Andrew Kittredge’s recovery from knee surgery is going well. Kittredge still has a few more boxes to check, Hyde said, including pitching back-to-back days for Norfolk.