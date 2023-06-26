Jordan Westburg to start at second in MLB debut for the Orioles

Jordan Westburg sat in the visiting manger’s office at the Nashville Sounds’ stadium, listening intensely as Buck Britton talked.

Then came the news: Westburg was heading to the majors.

His reaction, though, was muted. He smiled just for a brief moment, returning quickly to the serious expression he held prior to hearing the life-changing words.

“It hit me pretty hard,” Westburg said Monday from his new locker at Camden Yards. “I was trying to stay composed. It looks worse than it actually felt.”

The flurry of emotions hit him soon, as did the stress of trying to find a spot with service in the Sounds’ stadium to call his wife and parents. He hopped on a plane the next morning to Baltimore and will be batting seventh and playing second base on Monday night as the Orioles open a series against the Reds.

To make room on the active roster for Westburg, the Orioles optioned Joey Ortiz. José Godoy cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk, opening up the 40-man spot.

“It’s exciting, I’m really looking forward to it,” Westburg said. “I’m really cherishing this opportunity and trying to soak it all in. At the same time, try to contribute anyway I can to help this team win.”

Westburg, baseball’s No. 34 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, spent part of two seasons in Triple-A before getting the call. He hit .295 with 18 home runs in 67 games with Norfolk this season.

The call to the majors was bound to come eventually for Westburg. But, with the flurry of talent that was ahead of him already at the majors — including former minor league teammates Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman — Westburg had to wait his turn.

“I trusted that it was going to come,” Westburg said. “Maybe not in my time, but in due time.”

And now that he’s here, he’s teaming back up with Henderson and Rutschman.

“No matter what he does, he can do it well and do it consistently and go out there and just give you great at-bats and make great plays,” Henderson said. “It’s really cool to have him up here. I’ve spent a lot of time with him in the minor leagues, and being able to do it in the big leagues is going to be all the more special.”

Westburg is joining an already crowded infield. Shortstop is his best position, but he can also play second and third, in addition to his brief experience at the corner outfield spots. On Monday, against Reds’ left-handed starter Brandon Williamson, Westburg will get the start at second with Jorge Mateo at shortstop and Jose Urías at third (though the weather forecast means its possible the game will be delayed or rained out). Henderson, who primarily plays third, and Adam Frazier, usually at second, will both be on the bench.

The Orioles will rotate their infielders, but manager Brandon Hyde expects Westburg to primarily play second and third.