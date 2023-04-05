Jorge Mateo homers for second straight game as Orioles defeat Rangers, 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — If this isn’t Jorge Mateo’s favorite ballpark, it should be.

The Orioles shortstop has clobbered 19 career home runs, and four of them have come at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers. He’s only played seven games here compared to 96 at Camden Yards in Baltimore, and yet Mateo is just two shy of reaching his home ballpark homer total.

Mateo did it again Tuesday night as part of a strong Orioles offensive display in their 7-2 win against the Rangers, blasting his second long ball in as many nights. He wasn’t alone in the power barrage, with Ryan Mountcastle clubbing a three-run homer to chase left-hander Andrew Heaney after 2 2/3 innings with seven runs on his ledger.

And behind them all was the exact start Baltimore needed from its veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson: Seven innings with two runs against him. With a bullpen that handled 13 2/3 innings in Boston and with right-hander Tyler Wells covering five innings as an emergency reliever Monday when right-hander Kyle Bradish left with a foot injury, Gibson gave the bullpen an important light night.

Gibson credited Wells with that display, and when Gibson was asked whether he could pitch a day earlier than planned, he said “that’s a no-brainer.” Then he delivered a deep outing.

“Any time a starter can get into the seventh, I think it’s big for the bullpen,” Gibson said. “That was a fun game. Adley [Rutschman] and I were on the same page for probably 98% of the pitches. Just didn’t shake a whole lot, and we had a lot of fun.”

Gibson found the most success with his two-seam sinker, changeup and a four-seam fastball that jumped to 95 mph. (”I guess it’s nice to know at 35, you still got that in the tank every now and again,” Gibson joked.) He forced four whiffs alone with his changeup.

He had plenty of support to back him up. The loudest swing likely came from Mateo.

There’s always been this potential for Mateo. He receives most plaudits for his work in the field and on the bases; he was a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop last year and his 35 stolen bases were tied for the most in the American League. But the occasional pop in his bat hasn’t fully transferred into hitting for an average, and he finished the year with a .267 on-base percentage.

To begin this season, Mateo stole four bases against the Red Sox, then demolished a 433-foot homer in Monday’s win against the Rangers. With that swing, Mateo stayed on a breaking ball and skipped out of the box when it left his bat.

“Sometimes guys can develop a little later than others, and he showed flashes,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He swung the bat really well in this ballpark last year, and when Jorge stays closed and stays on the baseball, he can do a lot of things. He’s a real, real threat in so many different ways.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

It would unlock another level for Baltimore’s offense, too, if Mateo can find a way to reach base at a higher percentage. The home runs in Texas have been flashy, but with his speed, a walk can become extra bases within a few more pitches.

“He has to continue to stay healthy and get on base,” outfielder Anthony Santander said. “He gets on base, there’s no issue. ... He has to get some walks, good ABs to get on base, even doubles. Because he hit doubles, he can easily steal third. Hopefully he continue doing as he start, get on base, steal bases. That’s going to be huge for the team.”

Both of Mateo’s homers have come on breaking balls. Mateo said he’s been seeing more breaking pitches than fastballs lately, and he’s done a better job keeping his shoulder closed long enough to ensure he’s not too out ahead to make solid contact.

He’s done it twice this series. He’s done it four times overall at Globe Life Field. So, does he see the ball especially well here?