SARASOTA, Fla. — Jorge Mateo thought about this moment every day during his rehab.

He hurt his elbow in July, colliding with Gunnar Henderson in Miami on a play up the middle, and a month later underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery on his nonthrowing arm, ending his 2024 season.

But on Sunday, healthy again, Mateo ran out of the dugout with his teammates for the Orioles’ spring training game against the Phillies. He went straight to his spot at shortstop, bending down and touching the grass before beginning his warmup.

He played five innings, striking out and grounding out in two at-bats.

“It was so amazing. I was so excited just to be there on the field with my teammates,” Mateo said. “It was an unbelievable feeling.”

He hopes he’ll be ready for opening day, but time is running low — the Orioles have six games left in Sarasota and an exhibition game in D.C. before they begin the season March 27 in Toronto. Mateo said it’s just a matter of being comfortable with his elbow and ensuring he can slide and dive without aggravating the injury. He has not tried either yet.

How the Orioles will line up in Toronto will also be dependent on whether Henderson, who has an intercostal strain, is activated. If neither is available, the Orioles can put Ramon Urías at second base, Jackson Holliday at short and Jordan Westburg at third base. Vimael Machín, hitting .424 this spring, could be a bench option in this scenario.

Regardless of whether it’s opening day or shortly after, the Orioles will welcome the return of Mateo. He hit .229 with 13 stolen bases prior to his injury and is capable of playing second, shortstop, third and center field.

After his injury last year, Mateo watched from the sidelines as the team trudged through the second half and was swept in the playoffs. He’s ready to put both this injury and those results behind.

“I was hurt seeing my team; what was going on in the playoffs and everything, that hurt me a lot,” he said. “Now we’re here. It’s a new year. Let’s go for it all.”