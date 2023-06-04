Josh Lester’s first career hit highlights Orioles’ 8-3 win vs. Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Just this week, Josh Lester entered the batting cage in Norfolk with infield prospect Jordan Westburg. They go through drills together because they’re often the first two ready to hit in the cages.

Besides their promptness for pregame routines, they have little else in common. Westburg is a 24-year-old former first-round draft pick who appears near the top of many prospect rankings. Lester is a 28-year-old former 13th-round pick who has worked his way through the minors in a largely under-the-radar manner.

And yet it was Lester who smacked the first major league hit of his career in the third inning Sunday, driving in two runs for the Orioles in their 8-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Lester’s stay with Baltimore may well be short-lived, especially once left-hander Danny Coulombe returns from the bereavement list. But for all the work Lester has put in during a career grinding through the minor leagues, he deserved this moment in the major league spotlight.

It came in the third inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Baltimore (37-22) had already scored three runs before Lester dropped his bat head to catch a full-count slider from right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. He lashed it into right-center field for two RBIs, and a third run scored on a defensive miscue.

That two-out, two-run single gave credence to the idea Ryan O’Hearn mentioned Saturday night after the Orioles were shut out for the second time in five games. This is an offense that can score a lot of runs, and even with center fielder Cedric Mullins on the injured list with a groin strain and infielder Gunnar Henderson missing Sunday because of minor back soreness, the Orioles can prove dangerous.

Lester was in the lineup for the series finale because of Henderson’s ailment, which manager Brandon Hyde said shouldn’t linger. He expects Henderson available in Milwaukee against the Brewers, along with Coulombe — and their returns might spell the end of this short major league stint for Lester.

It’s not his first. He played in two games for the Detroit Tigers last season, struck out in three of his five plate appearances, and then returned to finish out the year at Triple-A.

Lester was released after the season, then signed as a minor league free agent with the Orioles in December. He had an outside shot at the Opening Day roster, capable of playing all four corner positions — first, third, left and right — but was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk out of spring training.

“Super excited about him being here,” Hyde said when Lester received his promotion this weekend. “I love those kinds of stories. Never a top prospect, [he’s] a guy who hit his way all through the minor leagues, knocks on the door and gets the opportunity.”

Lester made the most of it with his two-run single, which supported right-hander Tyler Wells. Wells backed up a claim that he could be the ace of Baltimore’s pitching staff by recording a career-high nine strikeouts. Five came via his changeup.

Wells struck out at least seven batters for the fifth straight game, although without the deep counts and swings and misses, Wells might’ve worked deeper into the game. He was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, once Blake Sabol hit Wells’ 102nd and final pitch for a two-run homer.

That was barely a dent in the eight runs Baltimore scored on the Giants’ pitching staff, with five earned against DeSclafani and another against right-hander Jakob Junis, when catcher James McCann popped a solo homer in the sixth.