Ahead of return to MASN, Kevin Brown says he has ‘wonderful relationship’ with Orioles

Published 8/11/2023 3:34 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/11/2023 3:49 p.m. EDT

Kevin Brown has been announcing for the Orioles since 2019.
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

SEATTLE — Ahead of his return to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network on Friday night, Orioles lead play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown asked fans to “disregard the distracting noise of the past few days” — noise that stemmed from his absence from television and led to “Free Kevin Brown” chants at Camden Yards.

Brown will call his first game on television since July 23 when Baltimore faces the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. E.T. at T-Mobile Park. He called the series against the Philadelphia Phillies from July 24 to July 26 on the radio, but his absence on television stemmed from factual comments made ahead of the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, a source with direct knowledge of the decision said.

A senior Orioles official told The Baltimore Banner this week that Brown would return in the near future but declined to offer the ballclub’s perspective on why Brown was off the airwaves. A report from the website Awful Announcing first linked Brown’s comment — in which he accurately said “the Orioles have won more games against [the Rays] this season than the last two combined” — as the reason Brown was off air.

In a thread on X, formerly called Twitter, Brown wrote: “Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and [Orioles chairman and CEO] John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!”

Brown added that “there is no place in baseball I’d rather be now and for the long haul.”

The story of Brown’s absence took off around baseball. The local support for Brown swelled inside Camden Yards, where some fans held posters for him. BreakingT introduced a “FREE KEVIN BROWN” shirt, with proceeds from the sales going to BARCS animal shelter.

Announcers across the league voiced their support for Brown, too.

andy.kostka@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.