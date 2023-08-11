SEATTLE — Ahead of his return to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network on Friday night, Orioles lead play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown asked fans to “disregard the distracting noise of the past few days” — noise that stemmed from his absence from television and led to “Free Kevin Brown” chants at Camden Yards.

Brown will call his first game on television since July 23 when Baltimore faces the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. E.T. at T-Mobile Park. He called the series against the Philadelphia Phillies from July 24 to July 26 on the radio, but his absence on television stemmed from factual comments made ahead of the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, a source with direct knowledge of the decision said.

A senior Orioles official told The Baltimore Banner this week that Brown would return in the near future but declined to offer the ballclub’s perspective on why Brown was off the airwaves. A report from the website Awful Announcing first linked Brown’s comment — in which he accurately said “the Orioles have won more games against [the Rays] this season than the last two combined” — as the reason Brown was off air.

In a thread on X, formerly called Twitter, Brown wrote: “Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and [Orioles chairman and CEO] John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!”

Brown added that “there is no place in baseball I’d rather be now and for the long haul.”

O’s fans – I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles – the best, most exciting young team in the American League. — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) August 11, 2023

The story of Brown’s absence took off around baseball. The local support for Brown swelled inside Camden Yards, where some fans held posters for him. BreakingT introduced a “FREE KEVIN BROWN” shirt, with proceeds from the sales going to BARCS animal shelter.

Announcers across the league voiced their support for Brown, too.