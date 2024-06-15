The Orioles placed right-hander Kyle Bradish on the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain, dealing Baltimore’s rotation another blow. It’s the same injury Bradish faced this winter before a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his throwing elbow helped him start eight games this year.

The elbow injury is the Orioles’ fourth in a matter of weeks. The Orioles lost left-hander John Means and right-hander Tyler Wells to season-ending elbow injuries, and left-hander Danny Coulombe is on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

To replace Bradish for the time being, the Orioles recalled left-hander Nick Vespi.

“He’s still going to get tests done and see other doctors,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s just the next day, so we’re not going to jump to any conclusions. He’s going to see other doctors and see what happens.”

Bradish left Friday’s game after the fifth inning, when he told Hyde that his elbow was “bothering him.” His velocity was at a career high earlier in the outing, but he spiked a few curveballs and was seen shaking out his arm occasionally between plate appearances.

Bradish has been one of the league’s top pitchers since the start of 2023. He left Friday’s start with a 2.75 ERA. With Bradish in the mix, the Orioles’ rotation as a whole has been stout. Entering Saturday, Baltimore’s 3.00 starting pitcher ERA was the third best in the majors.

Wells, Means, Bradish, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and right-hander Dean Kremer have all been on the injured list. Two of them are out for the year. Kremer is nearing a return from a right tricep strain and is scheduled to pitch a rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

“It’s difficult,” Hyde said. “It’s part of the game. We’ve had our share so far this year. We have to rely on our depth and hopefully we continue to still throw the ball well. We’ve had a really good year on the mound and I’m positive that can continue. This stinks for Kyle, and hopefully we’ll see what happens, but we just need the other guys to step up.”

Bradish avoided surgery during the offseason by receiving the PRP injection. He was on a tighter leash to begin his season and required extra rest between starts this month.

Without Bradish, Rodriguez and right-hander Corbin Burnes stand out at the top of the rotation with their 3.27 and 2.08 ERAs, respectively. Right-hander Albert Suárez has been a pleasant surprise; a journeyman who has pitched in South Korea and Japan, the 34-year-old holds a 1.61 ERA this year. Left-hander Cole Irvin is in the midst of a career season.

Left-hander Cade Povich appears to be poised for an extended opportunity in the majors as well. The rookie allowed six runs in his debut but pitched six scoreless innings for the Orioles this week in his second start.

“That’s what we’re going to need,” Hyde said. “Those guys have done a great job so far, as we’re going to need innings out of our rotation and we’re hopeful we can fill Kyle’s void as best as we possibly can. But it’s a big loss.”

Of course, this injury only increases the pressure on Baltimore to swing a trade before the deadline July 30.