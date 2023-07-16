Kyle Bradish leads Orioles over Marlins to sweep series

The Orioles have made a name for themselves as the comeback kids this season. After all, they lead the American League with 33 come-from-behind wins.

But Sunday, as they went for their eighth straight win, they didn’t have to use any fanfare. Kyle Bradish gave them a strong start. The offense took advantage of the Marlins bullpen game, putting up three runs before Marlins’ opener Steven Okert even recorded an out.

It was almost too easy, so they added in a little fanfare at the end, with the Marlins scoring four runs on a weakened bullpen.

Still, the game ended with Baltimore on top, 5-4, giving them the sweep over Miami. The Orioles, 57-35, will begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday, with Grayson Rodriguez making his return to the major leagues after his demotion in May.

On Sunday, they did it without heavy hitters Aaron Hicks and Cedric Mullins, who were out of the lineup with lower back soreness and right quadriceps tightness, respectfully. They weren’t nearly as missed as Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista were though; both late-inning relievers rested after pitching the last two nights.

That ninth inning almost erased the stellar start from Bradish. He picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break, when he pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees. This time out, he went a season-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits.

Bradish didn’t allow a baserunner until the third, when he hit Joey Wendle with a pitch, and didn’t give up a hit until the fifth, when Dane Myers singled. More notably, he held MLB batting average leader Luis Arraez off the base paths, a rarity for a guy hitting .382.

Bradish’s day ended in the eighth, when a call was overturned at first, resulting in a single for Myers. The Camden Yards crowd gave Bradish a standing ovation as he exited. The Orioles starting pitching depth has been a question mark all season, but Bradish, aside from one blow-up in April, has largely delivered for them.

It helped on Sunday that the Orioles gave Bradish the lead from the start. They opened the bottom of the first with doubles from Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. Anthony Santander followed with a home run, the 100th of his career. The Orioles drove Okert out after a 1/3 of an inning, putting a dent in the Marlins’ plans to rely on relief pitchers to get through the game.

Baltimore added its two other runs in the fourth, taking advantage of being hit twice and a Marlins error.

The only stress came in the ninth inning, when reliever Eduardo Bazardo couldn’t wrap things up. He had to be pulled after just a third of an inning, forcing manager Brandon Hyde, who is carrying just seven relievers, to bring in Danny Coulombe to get the last two outs.

