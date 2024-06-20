No pitching staff is built to withstand three season-ending injuries before the halfway point of the season. After righty Kyle Bradish became the latest Orioles hurler to have elbow surgery this month, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias will need to find a trade partner (or two) to bolster his ailing rotation.

On the latest episode of The Banner Baseball Show, Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck discuss the fallout of Bradish’s Tommy John surgery and the news that reliever Danny Coulombe might be out of action until September.

Tune in live at 11:30 a.m.