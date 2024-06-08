The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The right-hander strikes out 9 in 6 innings while allowing only one infield hit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The soft, dribbling ball to the side of the mound sent Kyle Bradish scurrying, only a handful of pitches into his start. The Orioles right-hander barehanded the ball and attempted to hurl a strike to first base, but Yandy Díaz beat out a single.

That was it. That was all the Tampa Bay Rays managed against Bradish or the Baltimore relievers who followed until a two-out single in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 5-0 win at Tropicana Field. In between those singles, the pitchers retired 26 consecutive batters.

It was the Orioles’ fifth shutout of the season.

The Orioles broke out in their final two innings, with Gunnar Henderson’s three-run home run in the ninth lessening the pressure of a tight game. But, through all those innings with a one-run lead, Bradish and left-hander Danny Coulombe pitched as though they required no additional firepower.

This isn’t the first time this year Bradish has shown this level of dominance. Against the Chicago White Sox last month, Bradish tossed seven no-hit innings, but with his pitch count reaching triple digits, he didn’t get a chance to finish it. Manager Brandon Hyde might have had a more difficult decision surrounding Bradish on Saturday if Díaz hadn’t beaten out a leadoff single to begin the game.

Any concern around the extra two days of rest Bradish received between starts vanished soon after the right-hander took the mound. After Díaz’s single, Bradish retired the next 18 Tampa Bay batters in order. He might’ve worked deeper into the game had he not thrown just 2 2/3 innings last week, or if he hadn’t needed extra rest for an undisclosed reason between his last start and Saturday. As it was, Bradish finished his outing at 88 pitches.

What’s more than 18 straight retired hitters is Bradish didn’t allow a single ball to reach the outfield. He manufactured groundouts or popups to go with his nine strikeouts, and his slider was particularly effective (forcing seven whiffs).

The first balls the Rays hit to the outfield came in the seventh, with flyouts to deep left field against Coulombe. But as has been the case with this bullpen of late, the relievers have carried on the dominance of Baltimore’s starters.

Coulombe’s two scoreless innings and left-hander Cionel Pérez’s ninth inning extended a stretch of 31 2/3 innings in which the Orioles bullpen has allowed just two runs.

Before the game, Ryan O’Hearn was surprised to learn the Orioles had blasted the most home runs of any team this year. He pointed out that Baltimore’s batters aren’t swinging for the fences every plate appearance; their approach allows them to do damage, however, when the pitch is right.

O’Hearn found that right pitch on a full count in the fourth inning. Right-hander Taj Bradley hung a splitter in the middle of the zone for O’Hearn to crush. Jordan Westburg added an all-important second run in the eighth with a triple that center fielder Jose Siri couldn’t corral in deep center.

And then Henderson, for his 20th homer — and Baltimore’s 100th this year — throttled a sweeper inside off the plate to give the Orioles a commanding lead.

That made the task easier for Pérez. For Bradish and Coulombe, there was no such breathing room. They still pitched as though one run would be more than enough, combining to stifle the Rays besides one weak infield hit.