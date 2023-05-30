Kyle Goon: At 77, Orioles broadcaster Jim Palmer just keeps putting in the work

While Father Time may have been kind to Palmer’s face, it has challenged him elsewhere. This wasn’t even his first bout with skin cancer: he had instances in his shoulder and his arm before this latest surgery. He got a knee replaced a few years ago; got a few lumbars in his lower back fused. Last summer, he got an ablation procedure on his heart, but missed the advice to take a diuretic. He woke up at 4 a.m., barely able to breathe.