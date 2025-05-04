Transit officials and the Baltimore Orioles are warning fans to leave extra time when taking Light Rail to Sunday afternoon’s game.

Light Rail service is suspended between North Avenue and Lutherville “due to weather related downed trees on the overhead power lines,” the Maryland Transit Administration posted on Sunday morning.

The MTA is offering bus service between the two stations.

The Baltimore Orioles noted on social media that there was “significant damage” and cautioned Light Rail-riding fans.

“Please plan your travel to and from Camden Yards accordingly,” the team noted.

BGE, meanwhile, reported 128 power outages in the region Sunday morning, affecting about 1,500 customers.

Rain is expected to continue through Sunday, with the National Weather Service predicting scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Rainfall totals could be one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, with higher totals possible due to thunderstorms.

The Orioles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals at 1:35 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

On Saturday, the Orioles lost to the Royals, 4-0, in a game that was interrupted by storms.