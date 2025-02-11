The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will broadcast eight spring training games this year, multiple sources told The Baltimore Banner, including the Grapefruit League opener on Feb. 22 against the Pirates.

The full list includes: March 1 versus the Pirates, March 3 at the Red Sox, March 10 at the Pirates, March 11 at the Yankees, March 17 at the Red Sox, March 20 versus the Yankees and March 22 at the Pirates. All of the broadcasts will be done remotely from Baltimore.

The eight games are an increase from past years — MASN broadcast seven games in 2024 and four in 2023 — but still low compared to other regional sports networks. The Braves announced on Tuesday that they will broadcast 26 of their 30 games this spring across local television, cable and online streaming options. YES Network will broadcast all home Yankees games and select road contests on the Gotham Sports app, an all-in-one streaming option that includes, in addition to Yankees games, the Knicks, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Nets, as well as the Buffalo Sabres.

The Orioles’ app has a streaming option but is only available to fans who already subscribe to a television package that includes MASN. The network has no direct-to-consumer option, but says on its website that it is working on one and to check back later for updates.

MASN underwent several changes this offseason. The team moved longtime executive Greg Bader into the role of executive vice president and general manager of the television network and did not renew longtime reporter Steve Melewski’s contract. MASN also did not send any reporters to MLB’s winter meetings, one of the most important events of the offseason, and instead had their reporters write remotely.

Broadcast favorites like Kevin Brown, Jim Palmer and Ben McDonald are expected to return this season.