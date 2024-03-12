The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Orioles and Nationals fans have a new option to watch games this season.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which broadcasts both Orioles and Nationals games, will now be available on FuboTV, a streaming service that does not require a cable package. The pro package starts at $59.99 a month, with the elite package costing $69.99.

FuboTV focuses on sports and has agreements with ESPN, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA League Pass and other networks. The company also carries some local affiliates such as WBAL-TV, Fox45 and WJZ-TV and other cable channels such as FX, Bravo and National Geographic, according to its website.

“MASN is excited to partner with Fubo and provide Orioles and Nationals fans with an exciting new option to connect with their favorite teams throughout our seven-state television territory,” John McGuinness, the senior vice president of MASN, said in a statement. “Fubo has become a leading sports media platform and this new partnership will deliver O’s and Nats baseball to a significant new audience.”

The addition of FuboTV comes just days after MASN was moved to the Ultimate TV package on Comcast, a tier that costs an additional $20 a month. They are running a promotion for customers switching packages, though. The first three months will be free, the next three months will be $10 extra, and in the seventh month the $20 charge will take effect.

MASN — which was included in the sale to a group led by David Rubenstein in January — does not have a direct-to-consumer streaming option. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that he hopes half of teams will offer this service by the end of 2025.