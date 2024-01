The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Is help coming to the Orioles rotation? Is DL Hall a starter or a reliever? Will the O’s make a major trade before spring training?

With two weeks to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Mike Elias dropped some hints as to the Orioles’ plans for the remainder of the offseason. Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck assess what they heard from Elias and others during Birdland Caravan events.

Tune in live at noon.