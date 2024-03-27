A sold-out crowd is expected to come to downtown Baltimore on Thursday for Orioles’ opening day against the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

The forecast calls for rain in the morning, but the precipitation is expected to taper off in the afternoon. There is a 43% chance of rain at 3 p.m., dipping down to a 24% chance at 4 p.m. and 13% chance at 5 p.m.

Friday is a scheduled off day in case there is inclement weather on Opening Day. The Phillies and Mets have already postponed their games to Friday, but the Orioles have not yet announced a delay or postponement. Last year, the Orioles moved opening day from Thursday to Friday due to the forecast.

If the game goes on as scheduled, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is encouraging fans to use public transportation options such as Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, the Charm City Circulator or the Harbor Connector. They are expecting increased traffic due to the Key Bridge collapse.

The following streets will be closed on Thursday:

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College. 

