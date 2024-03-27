A sold-out crowd is expected to come to downtown Baltimore on Thursday for Orioles’ opening day against the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
The forecast calls for rain in the morning, but the precipitation is expected to taper off in the afternoon. There is a 43% chance of rain at 3 p.m., dipping down to a 24% chance at 4 p.m. and 13% chance at 5 p.m.
Friday is a scheduled off day in case there is inclement weather on Opening Day. The Phillies and Mets have already postponed their games to Friday, but the Orioles have not yet announced a delay or postponement. Last year, the Orioles moved opening day from Thursday to Friday due to the forecast.
If the game goes on as scheduled, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is encouraging fans to use public transportation options such as Metro Subway, Light Rail, Park and Ride express bus services, the Charm City Circulator or the Harbor Connector. They are expecting increased traffic due to the Key Bridge collapse.
The following streets will be closed on Thursday:
- Emory Street from Dover to Portland streets (closed 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- Portland Street from Emory to Greene streets (closed 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)
- S. Sharp Street from Pratt to Lombard streets (closed 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
- Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene streets (closure starts at 10:00 a.m.)
- Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)
- Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)
- Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall streets (closure starts at 1:00 p.m.)
- Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt streets (lane closure 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)