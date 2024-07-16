ARLINGTON, Texas — The David Rubenstein-led group that now owns the Orioles has reached out to MLB about hosting an All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred said.

The transition of ownership from the Angelos family to the current group, which took over in late March, means the application is “in a little bit of flux” Manfred said, but they have “definitely expressed interest” in bringing the game back to Baltimore for the first time since 1993.

The next open slot is 2027.

Manfred added that he doesn’t see the future renovation of Oriole Park at Camden Yards as a factor for when they will be awarded the event. The Orioles have up to $600 million available to them to upgrade their stadium as part of the lease agreement they signed with the state in December. There is no timeline for the improvements, but the team has outlined out a plan that would improve, among other things, their video and sound system; add social spaces; and redo the clubhouse level.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Manfred said that he was not happy when he took over as commissioner in 2015 and found that All-Star Games had already been awarded for years in advance. He will retire in 2029, and said he only plans to award a few more All-Star Games. The 2025 and 2026 All-Star games have already been awarded to Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“We have some really strong applications from clubs,” Manfred said. “One of the things that I have been clear about is that a significant factor should be, when did you have a game the last time?”

By that measurement, the Cubs and Blue Jays, who last hosted in 1990 and 1991, respectively, would be ahead of the Orioles. Toronto might also have a leg up, as they already completed their renovations of the Rogers Centre.

Baltimore could be an ideal city to host the five-day event, which also consists of high school competitions, the HBCU Swingman Classic, the Futures Game, the MLB draft, the Home Run Derby and a fan expo. The stadium is located downtown, with the convention center in walking distance. There are multiple hotels within a few blocks.

“I know everyone here would love it and we talk about it a lot,” general manager Mike Elias said last week. “The last time the game was here, which was a long time ago, it was a really memorable All-Star Game, and this is a special ballpark and it’s one of the crown jewels of Major League Baseball, and we need to have the All-Star Game here again soon. ... Our management team’s making every effort, but also we have these new voices in the ownership group that I’m sure will be pushing for that, as well.”

Hosting an All-Star Game would bring in tens of thousands of people to the city. Seattle, which hosted the game in 2023, estimates that the economic impact for the city was over $50 million.