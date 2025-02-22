Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, the popular Dundalk restaurant known for its crab cakes, is not returning to Orioles games this season.

The seafood joint, which opened a location at Camden Yards in 2022, did not have its contract renewed, according to an Orioles spokesperson.

“We are constantly evaluating our business operation and as their contract term was coming to an end, we made the decision to go in a different direction," the spokesperson said.

John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the time the partnership with the Orioles was announced, co-owner Antonios Minadakis said it’s “an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of — ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”

Jimmy’s was a popular choice for Orioles fans on game day, with long lines stretching in the concourse near Section 72. This is the second restaurant departure at Camden Yards this offseason after the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant left, a move that came months after the restaurant’s namesake sports betting app shut down operations in Maryland. A spokesperson said an update as to what will fill the location will come before opening day.

The Orioles announced earlier this offseason the introduction of a value menu that includes $5 beer.

Dimitrios “Jimmy” Minadakis opened the seafood restaurant on Holabird Avenue in 1974, according to the company’s website. Over the years, local sports fans have come to know the business for its associations with members of the Orioles and Ravens, hosting meet-and-greets with current and former players and posting pictures on social media of star athletes posing at the restaurant.

Jimmy’s has also tried to provide a boost to the teams’ offseason affairs by offering free agents “free crab cakes for life” if they sign with Baltimore.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry was among those to receive the offer. He also had a sushi roll with crab named in his honor.

“It was fire,” Henry said of the “HenRoll” last April. “I went to try [the crab cakes] on Monday. They were pretty good, so I hope that [deal’s] true. I hope I’m able to come and get me some more in the future. Their seafood was pretty good.”