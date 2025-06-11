For the first time since 1992, fans will be able to see Orioles baseball at Camden Yards from a new vantage point behind home plate next season. The club announced Wednesday the renovation of the current press box into a premium club that will accommodate 380 visitors.

The change comes as part of a larger ballpark renovation for Camden Yards, which has been a crown jewel among Major League Baseball stadiums since it opened 33 years ago. The addition of a premium club modernizes the ballpark, introducing an amenity that many of the newer stadiums around baseball have.

The new premium club will have an indoor-outdoor experience, and the team advertises that the seating area will feature the best views in Camden Yards. It will also include VIP parking, a private entrance and a rotating upscale menu and beverage program, according to the Orioles.

Other stadiums, such as Washington’s Nationals Park and Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, cater to businesses and high-end fans by including club sections directly behind home plate. At Nationals Park, the Terra Club includes a pregame meal and in-seat food and beverage service from a section directly behind home plate. In Seattle, the Muckleshoot Diamond Club boasts seats within the first eight rows behind home plate. It includes a private indoor club and all-inclusive food.

A rendering of the new premium club at Camden Yards, due to open in 2026, courtesy of the Orioles.

Baltimore has sought ways to upgrade Camden Yards since the Maryland Stadium Authority approved a $600 million bond program to incrementally improve the ballpark. Some of the first action items are a new scoreboard, control room and chiller plant replacement.

Last year, the Orioles sent a survey to fans that hinted at some of the additional amenities under consideration. A premium pregame dining experience at a private club was listed. In addition, they floated a premium club concept to fans.

Because the new private club is taking over the existing press box space, next year’s press box will move one section over, down the third base side. The new press box will be air conditioned/heated, with operational windows and an adjacent dining space.

Construction will begin at the end of the 2025 season.

The Banner previously learned the studio that hosts the pregame and postgame shows on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will be moved inside the B&O Warehouse, allowing the current space with a view of the plate to be converted into a demo suite the Orioles will show prospective buyers.

Fans and businesses interested in the new area can sign up for updates at Orioles.com/premiumclub.