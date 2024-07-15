On the historic metalwork atop the centerfield scoreboard at Camden Yards, there will be new signage once the Orioles return from the All-Star break.

A T. Rowe Price sign is being added Monday to where “The Sun” formerly sat on the scoreboard, high up above the video screen, an Orioles spokesperson said. The partnership with T. Rowe Price already has strong visibility within the ballpark, with an outfield wall sign, a permanent sign behind home plate, and the logo on the dugout walls.

The sign will have light effects, the spokesperson said, although those effects haven’t been finalized.

The Orioles also added a T. Rowe Price jersey patch to their uniform sleeve in June.

T. Rowe Price, an investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, is opening a new office in Harbor Point in late 2024. T.J. Brightman, the Orioles’ senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a phone interview last month that the Baltimore connection was important.

“One of the first things we talked about strategically was finding a company that had Baltimore ties,” Brightman said. “It was a bonus the company was based here in Baltimore.”

Brightman said the process to find a jersey patch sponsor began two years ago, and the Orioles talked with more than 50 companies over about a 16-month period.

T. Rowe Price was in the running for stadium naming rights at one point earlier this year, too, but a deal fell through when a sale of the team occurred, transferring majority power from the Angelos family to a group led by David Rubenstein. But T. Rowe Price will still have a strong brand presence at Camden Yards, which now includes a sign where a long-standing sign for “The Sun” once hung.

The Orioles removed “The Sun” sign last year. The newspaper’s name had been there since the stadium opened in 1992.

It had grown synonymous with the ballpark, and the letters H and E were used to signify whether the scorekeeper had ruled a play a hit or an error.

When the change was reported last year, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Banner that The Sun had not paid for the sign for “more than a few years.”

At the time The Sun’s publisher and editor-in-chief Trif Alatzas told the newspaper in a statement that the company was redirecting its marketing dollars due to “a change in pricing.”